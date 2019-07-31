wrestling / News
PWG Announces 17th Competitor For Battle of Los Angeles
July 30, 2019 | Posted by
– PWG has set a new competitor for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles. The promotion announced on Twitter, as you can see below, that Black Taurus is the latest wrestler to join the field. The remaining seven names will be announced in the coming days.
In addition to Taurus, PWG has announced A-Kid, Jonathan Gresham, Artemis Spencer, Darby Allin, Mick Moretti, Orange Cassidy, Bandido, Caveman Ugg, Jake Atlas, Tony Deppen, Fenix, Lucky Kid, Joey Janela, Brody King, Bárbaro Cavernario, and Jungle Boy for the tournament, which runs from September 19th through the 21st.
Black Taurus is the seventeenth entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) July 31, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Discusses Randy Savage Being Upset With Him Over How He Held Elizabeth
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Meeting The Steiners For the First Time, Walking In on Them Tormenting a Referee
- Jim Ross Recalls WCW Buying Ad Time on WWE Programming, Going Head to Head With a WWE PPV
- Jim Ross on Rumors of WCW Losing Money Every Day in 1989, If He Was Concerned About the Company Going Out of Business