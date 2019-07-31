PWG Announces 17th Competitor For Battle of Los Angeles

– PWG has set a new competitor for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles. The promotion announced on Twitter, as you can see below, that Black Taurus is the latest wrestler to join the field. The remaining seven names will be announced in the coming days.

In addition to Taurus, PWG has announced A-Kid, Jonathan Gresham, Artemis Spencer, Darby Allin, Mick Moretti, Orange Cassidy, Bandido, Caveman Ugg, Jake Atlas, Tony Deppen, Fenix, Lucky Kid, Joey Janela, Brody King, Bárbaro Cavernario, and Jungle Boy for the tournament, which runs from September 19th through the 21st.