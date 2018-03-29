 

PWG Announces Final Events at American Legion, Announces All Star Extravaganza Matches

– PWG announced its final days at the American Legion in Reseda, California. The reason for the move is that venue has been sold, and may be torn down.

– The following matches have been announced for the All Star Extravaganza weekend…

Friday April 20:
* PWG Tag Team champions Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb vs. The Young Bucks vs. Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz
* PWG champion Keith Lee vs. Adam Page
* WALTER & Timothy Thatcher vs. Tyler Bateman & Brody King
* Taiji Ishimori vs. Bandido
* Jonah Rock vs. Joey Janela
* Robbie Eagles vs. Flash Morgan Webster vs. Sammy Guevara
* Trevor Lee vs. Rey Horus

All-Star Weekend, Night 2 April 21:
* PWG champion Keith Lee vs. Jonah Rock vs. WALTER
* Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Taiji Ishimori vs. Sammy Guevara
* Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz vs. Tyler Bateman & Brody King
* Trevor Lee vs. Flash Morgan Webster
* Joey Janela vs. Robbie Eagles
* Bandido vs. Rey Horus

