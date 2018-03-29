PWG Announces Final Events at American Legion, Announces All Star Extravaganza Matches

– PWG announced its final days at the American Legion in Reseda, California. The reason for the move is that venue has been sold, and may be torn down.

PWG says goodbye to Reseda. The final three shows at the American Legion Hall will take place on April 20th/21st, and May 25th! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) March 29, 2018

– The following matches have been announced for the All Star Extravaganza weekend…

Friday April 20:

* PWG Tag Team champions Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb vs. The Young Bucks vs. Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz

* PWG champion Keith Lee vs. Adam Page

* WALTER & Timothy Thatcher vs. Tyler Bateman & Brody King

* Taiji Ishimori vs. Bandido

* Jonah Rock vs. Joey Janela

* Robbie Eagles vs. Flash Morgan Webster vs. Sammy Guevara

* Trevor Lee vs. Rey Horus

All-Star Weekend, Night 2 April 21:

* PWG champion Keith Lee vs. Jonah Rock vs. WALTER

* Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Taiji Ishimori vs. Sammy Guevara

* Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz vs. Tyler Bateman & Brody King

* Trevor Lee vs. Flash Morgan Webster

* Joey Janela vs. Robbie Eagles

* Bandido vs. Rey Horus