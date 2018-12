PWG announced the following card for the January 18th PWG Hand of Doom event, which takes place at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California…

* Jeff Cobb vs. Trevor Lee for the PWG title

* The Rascalz vs. Best Friends for the PWG tag team titles

* Flip Gordon vs. Bandido

* LAX vs. Flamita & Rey Horus

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Robbie Eagles

* Puma King vs. DJZ

* Brody King vs. Jungle Boy