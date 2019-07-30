PWG Announces Jungle Boy For 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

– PWG has announced the 16th name for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles, and he’s a rising AEW star. The company announced, as you can see below, that Jungle Boy is the 16th entrant in the tournament which takes place from September 19th through the 21st.

The full list of entrants so far is:

* A-Kid

* Jonathan Gresham

* Artemis Spencer

* Darby Allin

* Mick Moretti

* Orange Cassidy

* Bandido

* Caveman Ugg

* Jake Atlas

* Tony Deppen

* Fenix

* Lucky Kid

* Joey Janela

* Brody King

* Bárbaro Cavernario

* Jungle Boy