PWG Announces Lineup For It’s A Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock n’ Roll)

PWG has announced the card for their November show, titled “It’s A Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock n’ Roll).” The company revealed the lineup for the event on Thursday, which you can see in full below.

The show takes place on November 21st, with tickets going on sale next Thursday at 8 PM PT.

* PWG World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs Bandido

* PWG World Tag Team Championship Match: Anthony Henry & JD Drake vs. Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black & Brody King)

* Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards

* Aramis & Rey Horus vs. Jack Cartwheel & Alex Zayne

* Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Demonic Flamita vs. Dragon Lee

* Tony Deppen vs. Lee Moriarty