Various News: Sabu Appearing on Action Bronson Show, New Competitors Join PWG BOLA

August 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWG Battle of Los Angeles

– PWG has announced Laredo Kid and Jeff Cobb as the latest entrants for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. You can check out the announcements below.

– Viceland will be showing an episode of Action Bronson and Friends Watch Ancient Aliens featuring former WWE and ECW Superstar Sabu tomorrow (Aug. 5).

