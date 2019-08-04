wrestling / News
Various News: Sabu Appearing on Action Bronson Show, New Competitors Join PWG BOLA
August 4, 2019
– PWG has announced Laredo Kid and Jeff Cobb as the latest entrants for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. You can check out the announcements below.
Jeff Cobb is the twenty-first entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) August 4, 2019
Laredo Kid is the twentieth entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) August 3, 2019
– Viceland will be showing an episode of Action Bronson and Friends Watch Ancient Aliens featuring former WWE and ECW Superstar Sabu tomorrow (Aug. 5).
