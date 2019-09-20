wrestling / News

PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night One Results

September 20, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWG Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held night one of their Battle of Los Angeles event last night Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Battle Of Los Angeles 2019 First Round Match: A-Kid defeats Lucky Kid

– Battle Of Los Angeles 2019 First Round Match: Brody King defeats Caveman Ugg

– Battle Of Los Angeles 2019 First Round Match: Dragon Lee defeats Rey Horus

– Alex Zayne & Joey Janela defeat Blake Christian & Tony Deppen

– Battle Of Los Angeles 2019 First Round Match: Darby Allin defeats Black Taurus

– Battle Of Los Angeles 2019 First Round Match: Jonathan Gresham defeats Artemis Spencer

– Battle Of Los Angeles 2019 First Round Match: Jeff Cobb defeats Daisuke Sekimoto

– The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) defeat MexaBlood (Bandido & Flamita)

