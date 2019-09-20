wrestling / News
PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night One Results
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held night one of their Battle of Los Angeles event last night Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Battle Of Los Angeles 2019 First Round Match: A-Kid defeats Lucky Kid
– Battle Of Los Angeles 2019 First Round Match: Brody King defeats Caveman Ugg
– Battle Of Los Angeles 2019 First Round Match: Dragon Lee defeats Rey Horus
– Alex Zayne & Joey Janela defeat Blake Christian & Tony Deppen
– Battle Of Los Angeles 2019 First Round Match: Darby Allin defeats Black Taurus
– Battle Of Los Angeles 2019 First Round Match: Jonathan Gresham defeats Artemis Spencer
– Battle Of Los Angeles 2019 First Round Match: Jeff Cobb defeats Daisuke Sekimoto
– The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) defeat MexaBlood (Bandido & Flamita)
.@PENTAELZEROM!!!! #pwgbola pic.twitter.com/HHuyR7R3aD
— Fredo Esparza (@therealfredo) September 20, 2019
Cobb wins this war of dangerous meatballs. Crazy seeing the ring posts move after ever power move. Huge PLEASE COME BACK chant for Daisuke. Great match. Less is more.#2019BOLA #BOLA #PWG pic.twitter.com/e9nJv0OHJa
— 𝐋𝐨𝐬 𝐖𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐠𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐨𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 ✊🏽 (@FTRHayabusa) September 20, 2019
Next #pwg #bola2019 1st round match- Jonathan Gresham vs Artemis Spencer! pic.twitter.com/sMWdIl1yye
— TARO (@loknloll) September 20, 2019
Very intriguing for me on paper is match 5 tonight at #pwg #bola2019 w/ #DarbyAllin vs #BlackTaurus. #wrestling pic.twitter.com/wdP62VPjXy
— TARO (@loknloll) September 20, 2019
The future of GCW. #GCW#2019BOLA #BOLA #PWG pic.twitter.com/jPRJI7kEQ9
— 𝐋𝐨𝐬 𝐖𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐠𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐨𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 ✊🏽 (@FTRHayabusa) September 20, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega on AEW vs. NXT on Wednesday Nights, Says AEW Will Show ‘Real Stars’ and Not ‘Developmental Talent’
- AEW and TNT Reveal All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite, New Poster and Preview Released
- Konnan Clarifies Rumors About Allegedly Telling Talent They Have To Sign With AAA To Join AEW
- Eric Bischoff on nWo Sting’s Influence on Crow Sting Storyline, How Pre-Planned Crow Sting Was