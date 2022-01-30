wrestling / News
PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night One Results: First Round Matches Take Place
The first night of the 2022 PWG Battle of Los Angeles is in the books, with all the first round matches taking place. You can see the results below from the show, courtesy of Fightful:
* First Round Match: Aramis def. Rey Horus
* First Round Match: Wheeler Yuta def. Blake Christian
* First Round Match: Buddy Matthews def. JONAH
* First Round Match: Daniel Garcia def. Kevin Blackwood
SHARPSHOOTER #BOLA @blkwdxvx #PWG pic.twitter.com/dbxSREiIBQ
— The Macho Fan (@MachoFanRHE) January 30, 2022
* First Round Match: Lio Rush def. Jack Cartwheel
* First Round Match: Black Taurus def. JD Drake
* First Round Match: Alex Shelley def. Lee Moriarty
https://twitter.com/Wanda102/status/1487653162081083
* First Round Match: Speedball Mike Bailey def. Bandido
Check out the money for @SpeedballBailey and @bandidowrestler at #PWG #BOLA2022. Some people are saying this was the best match in the Globe history. pic.twitter.com/vUTlIvwaIy
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) January 30, 2022
