PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night Three Results: Bandido Wins Tournament
PWG held the third night of their annual Battle of Los Angeles tournament at the Globe Theater, with Bandido winning the whole thing. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Battle Of Los Angeles 2019 Quarterfinals: Dragon Lee defeated Jake Atlas
– Battle Of Los Angeles 2019 Quarterfinals: Bandido defeated Brody King
– Battle Of Los Angeles 2019 Quarterfinals: Jonathan Gresham defeated A-Kid
– Battle Of Los Angeles 2019 Quarterfinals: Joey Janela defeated Fenix
– Battle Of Los Angeles 2019 Quarterfinals: Darby Allin defeated Pentagon El Zero M
– Battle Of Los Angeles 2019 Quarterfinals: David Starr defeated Jeff Cobb
– The Dark Order defeated Rey Horus and Aramis
– Battle Of Los Angeles 2019 Semifinals: Jonathan Gresham defeated Joey Janela
– Battle Of Los Angeles 2019 Semifinals: Bandido defeated Dragon Lee
– Battle Of Los Angeles 2019 Semifinals: David Starr defeated Darby Allin
– Caveman Ugg, Jungle Boy, Orange Cassidy, Artemis Spencer and Paris De Silva defeated Tony Deppen, Mick Moretti, Black Taurus, Kyle Fletcher, and Lucky Kid
– Battle Of Los Angeles 2019 Finals: Bandido defeated Jonathan Gresham and David Starr
#AEW’s @JANELABABY, @ReyFenixMx, @PENTAELZEROM and @DarbyAllin competing at @OfficialPWG’s #BOLA … @madmadref officiating the action pic.twitter.com/1bSCbpUhX8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 23, 2019
ORANGE CASSIDY JUST LACKADAISICALLY FELL OFF THE BALCONY ONTO HIS OPPONENTS!! #BOLA pic.twitter.com/ydzXocQkWE
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 23, 2019
Don’t f*ck with @RefAubrey! #BOLA pic.twitter.com/YUkef2CvMf
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 23, 2019
Here we go…BOLA FINALS! pic.twitter.com/eGGPYaE6Ez
— Dannie D. (@nzaznbro) September 23, 2019
The 2019 PWG BOLA Winner, Bandido! pic.twitter.com/Xuxh6GQbWv
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) September 23, 2019