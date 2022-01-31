wrestling / News
PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night Two Results: Daniel Garcia Wins The Tournament
January 31, 2022 | Posted by
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held the second night of the PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament last night, with Daniel Garcia winning the entire thing. Here are results, via PWInsider:
* Quarterfinals: Black Taurus def. Aramis
* Quarterfinals: Daniel Garcia def. Alex Shelley
* Quarterfinals: Lio Rush def. Buddy Matthews via DQ
* Quarterfinals: Mike Bailey def. Wheeler Yuta
* Semifinals: Daniel Garcia def. Black Taurus
* Semifinals: Mike Bailey def. Buddy Matthews (subbing for Lio Rush)
* JONAH, Mike Blackwood, Rey Horus & Black Christian def. Lee Moriarty, Jack Cartwheel, JD Drake & Bandido
* Finals: Daniel Garcia def. Mike Bailey.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on WWE Royal Rumble 2022, Drew McIntyre Return Kept Return Secret
- Alexa Bliss Appears To Take Shot at WWE Over Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble Win, Deletes Tweet
- Roman Reigns on How He’d Address Vince McMahon Over Dropping the WWE Universal Title
- Backstage Details on Vince McMahon Changing Plans for WWE Royal Rumble 2022