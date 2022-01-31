wrestling / News

PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night Two Results: Daniel Garcia Wins The Tournament

January 31, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWG Battle of Los Angeles Image Credit: PWG

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held the second night of the PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament last night, with Daniel Garcia winning the entire thing. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Quarterfinals: Black Taurus def. Aramis
* Quarterfinals: Daniel Garcia def. Alex Shelley
* Quarterfinals: Lio Rush def. Buddy Matthews via DQ
* Quarterfinals: Mike Bailey def. Wheeler Yuta
* Semifinals: Daniel Garcia def. Black Taurus
* Semifinals: Mike Bailey def. Buddy Matthews (subbing for Lio Rush)
* JONAH, Mike Blackwood, Rey Horus & Black Christian def. Lee Moriarty, Jack Cartwheel, JD Drake & Bandido
* Finals: Daniel Garcia def. Mike Bailey.

