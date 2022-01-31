PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night Two Results: Daniel Garcia Wins The Tournament

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held the second night of the PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament last night, with Daniel Garcia winning the entire thing. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Quarterfinals: Black Taurus def. Aramis

* Quarterfinals: Daniel Garcia def. Alex Shelley

* Quarterfinals: Lio Rush def. Buddy Matthews via DQ

* Quarterfinals: Mike Bailey def. Wheeler Yuta

* Semifinals: Daniel Garcia def. Black Taurus

* Semifinals: Mike Bailey def. Buddy Matthews (subbing for Lio Rush)

* JONAH, Mike Blackwood, Rey Horus & Black Christian def. Lee Moriarty, Jack Cartwheel, JD Drake & Bandido

* Finals: Daniel Garcia def. Mike Bailey.