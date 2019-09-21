wrestling / News

PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night Two Results 9.20.19

September 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWG Battle of Los Angeles

– The PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament continued last night. Below are some results, courtesy of SoCalUncensored.com.

BOLA First Round Tournament Matches:

* Joey Janela defeated Mick Moretti
* Jake Atlas defeated Jungle Boy
* Rey Fenix defeated Aramis
* Bandido defeated Puma King (Bandido also won and quickly lost the DDT Heavymetal Ironman Championship back to Puma King)
* Penta El Zero M defeated Tony Deppen
* David Starr defeated Orange Cassidy

Non-Tournament Matches:

* The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier) defeated A-Kid and Kyle Fletcher
* Jonathan Gresham and Daisuke Sekimoto defeated Jeff Cobb and Brody King

More Trending Stories

article topics :

PWG, PWG Battle of Los Angeles, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading