wrestling / News
PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night Two Results 9.20.19
– The PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament continued last night. Below are some results, courtesy of SoCalUncensored.com.
BOLA First Round Tournament Matches:
* Joey Janela defeated Mick Moretti
* Jake Atlas defeated Jungle Boy
* Rey Fenix defeated Aramis
* Bandido defeated Puma King (Bandido also won and quickly lost the DDT Heavymetal Ironman Championship back to Puma King)
* Penta El Zero M defeated Tony Deppen
* David Starr defeated Orange Cassidy
Non-Tournament Matches:
* The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier) defeated A-Kid and Kyle Fletcher
* Jonathan Gresham and Daisuke Sekimoto defeated Jeff Cobb and Brody King
The new BOLA trophy.#PWG #BOLA2019 pic.twitter.com/xLdI8ThPk0
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) September 21, 2019
.@TheJonGresham & @sekimotodaisuke get the win with a delayed suplex on King by Sekimoto. #PWG #BOLA2019 pic.twitter.com/I8QQNFHpBE
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) September 21, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Signing Mark Henry to a 10 Year Deal, Recalls Reaction Backstage
- Bruce Prichard on Why Waylon Mercy Failed, How Much of It Came From Dan Spivey
- Braun Strowman Responds to Keith Olbermann Taking Shot at Him Being on MLB on FOX
- Dominik Dijakovic Takes Shot at Kenny Omega Over NXT ‘Developmental Talent’ Comments