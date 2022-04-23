PWG Changes Up Card For May Event Due to Unavailable Talent

PWG has made changes to the card for their Delivering the Goods event in May due to talent being no longer available. The promotion announced on Friday that JD Drake, Top Flight, and Wheeler Yuta will not be able to attend the show and that they’ve brought in Shane Haste, The Briscoes, and Konosuke Takeshita as replacements.

You can see the updated lineup for the May 1st show below, which takes place in Los Angeles, California:

* PWG World Championship Match: Bandido vs. Daniel Garcia

* Kevin Blackwood vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Biff Busick vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Blake Christian vs. Black Taurus

* The Briscoes vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)

* Jack Cartwheel vs. Shane Haste

* Aramis vs. Konosuke Takeshita

