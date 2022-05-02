PWG Delivering the Goods Results: Daniel Garcia vs. Bandido For PWG Title

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held their event PWG Delivering the Goods last night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. Here are results, via SoCal Uncensored:

* Jack Cartwheel def. Shane Haste

* Aussie Open (Kyle Davis and Kyle Fletcher) def. World Class Wrecking Crew (Royce Issacs and Jorel Nelson). They then challenged PWG Tag Team Champions Malakai Black & Brody King.

* Jonathan Gresham def. Kevin Blackwood

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Aramis

* Black Taurus def. Blake Christian

* Biff Busick def. Speedball Mike Bailey. Busick then said he wanted the PWG Championship.

* PWG Championship: Daniel Garcia def. Bandido (c) to win the title. Garcia then challenged Takeshita.