PWG Delivering the Goods Results: Daniel Garcia vs. Bandido For PWG Title
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held their event PWG Delivering the Goods last night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. Here are results, via SoCal Uncensored:
* Jack Cartwheel def. Shane Haste
* Aussie Open (Kyle Davis and Kyle Fletcher) def. World Class Wrecking Crew (Royce Issacs and Jorel Nelson). They then challenged PWG Tag Team Champions Malakai Black & Brody King.
* Jonathan Gresham def. Kevin Blackwood
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Aramis
* Black Taurus def. Blake Christian
* Biff Busick def. Speedball Mike Bailey. Busick then said he wanted the PWG Championship.
* PWG Championship: Daniel Garcia def. Bandido (c) to win the title. Garcia then challenged Takeshita.
Blake Christian on fire vs Black Taurus at #pwg #deliveringthegoods. #wrestling pic.twitter.com/lPO5atV29B
— TARO (@loknloll) May 2, 2022
Garcia | Takeshita #PWG #DeliveringTheGoods pic.twitter.com/SjRAhySpCd
— cozy superkick ♻️ (@cozysuperkick) May 2, 2022
Money thrown in for Takeshita @Takesoup & Aramis at #PWG #DeliveringTheGoods #wrestling pic.twitter.com/FveOuW5j9E
— TARO (@loknloll) May 2, 2022
Biff Busick went full Super Dragon in beating Mike Bailey in a great match at #pwg #deliveringthegoods. #wrestling. He cut a promo after challenging the PWG champion & talking trash while people look at me up top. I know nothing. pic.twitter.com/ZrTqwwig6f
— TARO (@loknloll) May 2, 2022
.@TheJonGresham gets the pin in 17:11. #PWG #DeliveringTheGoods pic.twitter.com/GLAVndgnrd
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) May 2, 2022
I’ll post the match pictures tomorrow but how damn cool is @Takesoup? #PWG #DeliveringTheGoods pic.twitter.com/ZzTEDMFft9
— Sex Luger (@RobBishopSD) May 2, 2022
