wrestling / News

PWG Delivering the Goods Results: Daniel Garcia vs. Bandido For PWG Title

May 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWG Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Image Credit: PWG

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held their event PWG Delivering the Goods last night at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. Here are results, via SoCal Uncensored:

* Jack Cartwheel def. Shane Haste
* Aussie Open (Kyle Davis and Kyle Fletcher) def. World Class Wrecking Crew (Royce Issacs and Jorel Nelson). They then challenged PWG Tag Team Champions Malakai Black & Brody King.
* Jonathan Gresham def. Kevin Blackwood
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Aramis
* Black Taurus def. Blake Christian
* Biff Busick def. Speedball Mike Bailey. Busick then said he wanted the PWG Championship.
* PWG Championship: Daniel Garcia def. Bandido (c) to win the title. Garcia then challenged Takeshita.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

PWG, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading