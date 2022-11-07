PWG Dink Results: Daniel Garcia Defends Against Jonathan Gresham

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held their event ‘Dink’ at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles last night, with Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Gresham in the main event. The show was named after fan Alan “Dink” Denkenson, who passed away earlier this year. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Rey Horus def. Myron Reed and Titus Alexander

* Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) def. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)

* Masha Slamovich def. Jordynne Grace

* Bandido, Aramis & Komander def. Black Taurus, Latigo & Arez

* Davey Richards def. Shane Haste

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey def. Lio Rush

* PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Jonathan Gresham