PWG Dink Results: Daniel Garcia Defends Against Jonathan Gresham
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held their event ‘Dink’ at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles last night, with Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Gresham in the main event. The show was named after fan Alan “Dink” Denkenson, who passed away earlier this year. Here are results, via PWInsider:
* Rey Horus def. Myron Reed and Titus Alexander
* Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) def. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)
* Masha Slamovich def. Jordynne Grace
* Bandido, Aramis & Komander def. Black Taurus, Latigo & Arez
* Davey Richards def. Shane Haste
* “Speedball” Mike Bailey def. Lio Rush
* PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Jonathan Gresham
First match @RhettTitusANX vs Rey Horus vs Myron Reed #PWGDINK pic.twitter.com/asTJmhmHnx
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) November 7, 2022
Dark Order vs WCWC @OfficialPWG #JoinUs #TeamFilthy pic.twitter.com/DaixL6Cb6S
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) November 7, 2022
@mashaslamovich vs @JordynneGrace at PWG pic.twitter.com/806NT8bW6C
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) November 7, 2022
Team @bandidowrestler vs Team @Taurusoriginal tear the house down @KomandercrMX becomes a new favorite. #PWGDINK pic.twitter.com/40BDPF2d2S
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) November 7, 2022
@ShaneTMDK almost makes @RichardsWesley not alive but Davy comes back! pic.twitter.com/nN1JARAUKW
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) November 7, 2022
@OfficialPWG Champion and @ringofhonor Pure Champion @GarciaWrestling #AEW #SportsEnnertainers pic.twitter.com/z9TBTKvkBv
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) November 7, 2022