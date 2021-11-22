PWG It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll) Results: Bandido Defeats Alex Shelley

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held its event It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll) last night from the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Here are results, via SoCal Uncensored:

* Aramis def. Jack Cartwheel

* Lee Moriarty def. Kevin Blackwood

* Lio Rush def. Davey Richards

* Dragon Lee def. Rey Horus and Demonic Flamita

* Jonathan Gresham def. Daniel Garcia via referee stoppage

* PWG World Tag Team Championships: Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black & Brody King) (c) def. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry)

* PWG World Championship: Bandido (c) def. Alex Shelley