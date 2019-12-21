wrestling / News
PWG Results 12.20.19: Bandido Beats Jeff Cobb to Win Title (Pics)
– PWG The Makings of a Varsity Athlete was held last night at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.
* Orange Cassidy def. Tony Deppen
* Mick Moretti def. Paris De Silva
* David Starr def. JD Drake
* Blake Christian def. Jake Atlas
* Aramis & Rey Horus def. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz)
* Jonathan Gresham def. David Starr
* PWG World Title Match: Bandido def. Jeff Cobb (c)
New #PWG World Champion @bandidowrestler! Hits the 21 plex in 16:51 for the win. #PWGVarsity pic.twitter.com/6rhrETooRz
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) December 21, 2019
Semi main event #PWGVarsity @TheJonGresham's opponent Rey Fenix isn't here, but he is attacked by @TheProductDS and now this is the match. pic.twitter.com/EY1NPDPBmF
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) December 21, 2019
Congratulations to @bandidowrestler on becoming the new PWG champion! #PWGVarsity #TendidoComoBandido pic.twitter.com/otyBMnsukv
— Sex Luger (@RobBishopSD) December 21, 2019
@Tony_Deppen Action Shots against @orangecassidy #PWGVarsity pic.twitter.com/76HrWCphhU
— That Hot Tub Guy (@dashawns2cents) December 21, 2019
#PWGVarsity was fun and @bandidowrestler’s cape was magical. #pwg pic.twitter.com/OxzcRaS0Ys
— kickhausen RULES ASS (@chupakick) December 21, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley Admits She Has To Try Not To Mark Out Around Triple H
- PCO Weighs In on Marty Scurrl’s Likely ROH Departure, Wanting to Expand His Character
- Jim Ross Discusses Shane McMahon Leaving WWE In 2009, How Vince McMahon Felt Stephanie Was More Like Him Than Shane
- Chris Jericho Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon At His House, Russo On If McMahon Watched WCW & ECW