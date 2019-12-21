PWG Results 12.20.19: Bandido Beats Jeff Cobb to Win Title (Pics)

– PWG The Makings of a Varsity Athlete was held last night at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.

* Orange Cassidy def. Tony Deppen

* Mick Moretti def. Paris De Silva

* David Starr def. JD Drake

* Blake Christian def. Jake Atlas

* Aramis & Rey Horus def. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz)

* Jonathan Gresham def. David Starr

* PWG World Title Match: Bandido def. Jeff Cobb (c)