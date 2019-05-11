PWG Mystery Vortex VI Results 5.10.19: Jeff Cobb Defends Title Against Jonathan Gresham

May 11, 2019 | Posted by

– PWG held its Mystery Vortex VI event last night in Los Angeles, California. PWG World champion Jeff Cobb beat Jonathan Gresham during the show. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Fightful.

* Trey Miguel def. Tony Deppen

* Chuck Taylor def. Orange Cassidy

* PWG World Championship

Jeff Cobb (c) def. Jonathan Gresham

* Three Way Match

Brody King def. Jake Atlas and Trent Beretta

* Jungle Boy def. Puma King

* PWG World Tag Team Championships

The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) (c) def. Flamita & Rey Horus

* Guerrilla Warfare Match

Darby Allin def. Joey Janela