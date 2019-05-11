wrestling / News
PWG Mystery Vortex VI Results 5.10.19: Jeff Cobb Defends Title Against Jonathan Gresham
– PWG held its Mystery Vortex VI event last night in Los Angeles, California. PWG World champion Jeff Cobb beat Jonathan Gresham during the show. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Fightful.
* Trey Miguel def. Tony Deppen
* Chuck Taylor def. Orange Cassidy
* PWG World Championship
Jeff Cobb (c) def. Jonathan Gresham
* Three Way Match
Brody King def. Jake Atlas and Trent Beretta
* Jungle Boy def. Puma King
* PWG World Tag Team Championships
The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) (c) def. Flamita & Rey Horus
* Guerrilla Warfare Match
Darby Allin def. Joey Janela
Match 2 #PWG #MysteryVortexVI: @SexyChuckieT vs @orangecassidy pic.twitter.com/rHiIwLPwJj
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) May 11, 2019
Who's the predator and who's the prey? 🤔#PWG #MysteryVortexVI pic.twitter.com/4ezA5I1XX6
— Captain Jack Heartless (@JackHeartless) May 11, 2019
Gifs/video from every Guerrilla Warfare match in PWG. #pwg #mysteryvortex #mysteryvortexvi
— cozy superkick ♻️ (@cozysuperkick) May 10, 2019
entering the Vortex #PWG pic.twitter.com/ccr0NcaPIM
— Albert Ching (@albertxii) May 11, 2019
.@madmadref stylin and profilin’ #PWG pic.twitter.com/EyC3TSf583
— Kawaii✌🏾Leonard (@HeyWrongMan) May 11, 2019
Stay paid like @Brodyxking #pwg 😜 pic.twitter.com/EAipPlAwwC
— seedless (@SEEDLESSBBV) May 11, 2019
Show has ruled so far #pwg #MysteryVortexVI pic.twitter.com/1ECU5x7NVw
— your pal, Des 💙💜💗 (@SerpentineZERO) May 11, 2019
