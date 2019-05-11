wrestling / News

PWG Mystery Vortex VI Results 5.10.19: Jeff Cobb Defends Title Against Jonathan Gresham

May 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jeff Cobb

– PWG held its Mystery Vortex VI event last night in Los Angeles, California. PWG World champion Jeff Cobb beat Jonathan Gresham during the show. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of Fightful.

* Trey Miguel def. Tony Deppen

* Chuck Taylor def. Orange Cassidy

PWG World Championship
Jeff Cobb (c) def. Jonathan Gresham

* Three Way Match
Brody King def. Jake Atlas and Trent Beretta

* Jungle Boy def. Puma King

PWG World Tag Team Championships
The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) (c) def. Flamita & Rey Horus

Guerrilla Warfare Match
Darby Allin def. Joey Janela

