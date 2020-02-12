wrestling / News
PWG Reveals Card For ‘Kobe’ In Los Angeles
February 12, 2020 | Posted by
PWG has announced the card for Kobe, their first event of the year and their return to Los Angeles. It happens on March 29 at The Globe. Tickets go on sale on February 20.
* PWG Champion Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Flamita vs. Dragon Lee.\
* Blake Christian & Tony Deppen & Alex Zayne vs. The Rascalz
* JD Drake vs. Brody King vs. Black Taurus vs. Caveman Ugg
* Orange Cassidy vs. Mick Moretti
* Jeff Cobb vs. David Starr
* Jude London & Paris De Silva vs. Aramis & Rey Horus
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes On One Idea AEW Is Considering for Their Second Show, Criticism That Not Enough of Being The Elite Is Recapped On Dynamite
- Drew McIntyre on Possibly Bringing Back ‘Broken Dreams’ Theme for WrestleMania, Reveals His Favorite Wrestler When He Was A Kid
- Bianca Belair Discusses Her Struggles With Bulimia and Depression, Being Hospitalized After Taking Pills, Overcoming It All
- Eric Bischoff On If Paul Heyman Actually Has Creative Control of RAW, Explains What Heyman’s Main Strength Is