PWG Reveals Card For ‘Kobe’ In Los Angeles

PWG has announced the card for Kobe, their first event of the year and their return to Los Angeles. It happens on March 29 at The Globe. Tickets go on sale on February 20.

* PWG Champion Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Flamita vs. Dragon Lee.\

* Blake Christian & Tony Deppen & Alex Zayne vs. The Rascalz

* JD Drake vs. Brody King vs. Black Taurus vs. Caveman Ugg

* Orange Cassidy vs. Mick Moretti

* Jeff Cobb vs. David Starr

* Jude London & Paris De Silva vs. Aramis & Rey Horus