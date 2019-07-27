wrestling / News
PWG Sixteen Results 7.26.19: AEW Talents in Action, The Rascals Beat LAX in Ladder Match
– PWG Sixteen was held last night at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. In the main event, The Rascals beat LAX in a Ladder Match to retain the PWG tag team titles. Also, a number of AEW talents were in action at the event, including MJF, Joey Janela, The Dark Order, The Best Friends, and Darby Allin. Below are some results from the event, courtesy of SoCalUncensored.com.
* Trey Miguel defeated Andy Brown
* The Dark Order defeated The Best Friends
* Darby Allin defeated MJF
* Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus defeated Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, and Puma King
* Joey Janela (with Luchasaurus) defeated Jungle Boy
* Brody King defeated David Starr
* The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) (c) defeated LAX (Santana & Ortiz) (Ladder Match for the PWG World Tag Team Championship)
Match 3 at #PWG16 @The_MJF vs @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/t1tQ0YxWxY
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) July 27, 2019
Match 5 at #PWG16 @boy_myth_legend (with @JudasDraven) vs @JANELABABY pic.twitter.com/hqHzQVJxlB
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) July 27, 2019
.@bandidowrestler, @flamita_dtu, & @rey_horus win in an amazing match. Just insane the stuff they were doing. #PWG16 pic.twitter.com/NmiyARDMJF
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) July 27, 2019
