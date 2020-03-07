PWI Names AJ Styles The Wrestler of the Decade

AJ Styles is the wrestler of the decade, according to Pro Wrestling Illustrated. PWI has named Styles its wrestler of the decade and is featured on the cover of the latest issue.

The issue features the awards for the best of the 2010s in various categories. Styles’ decade featured runs at or near the top of TNA, NJPW and WWE, as well as a successful run in ROH and other companies. You can see the cover below: