wrestling / News
PWM Smiley’s Wild Ride Results: Darius Carter Defends Title, More
Pro Wrestling Magic held its Smiley’s Wild Ride on Saturday in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, with a title match in the main event and more. You can see the results below courtesy of Fightful:
* PWM Dark Arts Championship Match: Everett Cross (c) def. Killian McMurphy
* Steve Off def. Preacher
* The Bundertaker def. Chris Ryan
* Gabriel Skye def. Dezmond Cole
* EC3 def. Vinny Pacifico
* Dan Maff wins a Scramble Match
Tope from @DannyMaff1 #SmileysWildRide @WrestlingMagic
🖥 https://t.co/PDQSQo9xHP pic.twitter.com/mrWCFMOQ1h
— Jocay🇪🇨 (@Jocay19) February 27, 2022
* PWM Women’s Championship Match: Jordan Blade def. Little Mean Kathleen
@Jordan_Blade92 defends her PWM Women's Championship against @LILMEANKATHLEEN LIVE now on @indiewrestling !! #ThisisMagic #SmileysWildRide pic.twitter.com/4Hj6EG7hL4
— Pro Wrestling Magic (@WrestlingMagic) February 27, 2022
* PWM Tag Team Championships Match: Bruno & John Tella def. Smiley & Elijah Eden and Prolific and Hispanos Unidos
ANDDDD NEWWWW PWM World Tag Team Champions @ElOsoBlancoNj & @JohnTellaSucks !! #ThisisMagic #SmileysWildRide pic.twitter.com/KhLo8x8GeI
— Pro Wrestling Magic (@WrestlingMagic) February 27, 2022
* PWM Junior Championship Match: Donovan def. Love Doug
* PWM Championship Match: Darius Carter def. Billy Dixon and JGeorge
Caption this 😂 @WrestlingMagic @MrDariusCarter @Nick__Shin #SmileysWildRide pic.twitter.com/So9w0VXfdg
— Melissa Farkas (@MelissaMets) February 27, 2022
