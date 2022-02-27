PWM Smiley’s Wild Ride Results: Darius Carter Defends Title, More

Pro Wrestling Magic held its Smiley’s Wild Ride on Saturday in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, with a title match in the main event and more. You can see the results below courtesy of Fightful:

* PWM Dark Arts Championship Match: Everett Cross (c) def. Killian McMurphy

* Steve Off def. Preacher

* The Bundertaker def. Chris Ryan

* Gabriel Skye def. Dezmond Cole

* EC3 def. Vinny Pacifico

* Dan Maff wins a Scramble Match

* PWM Women’s Championship Match: Jordan Blade def. Little Mean Kathleen

* PWM Tag Team Championships Match: Bruno & John Tella def. Smiley & Elijah Eden and Prolific and Hispanos Unidos

* PWM Junior Championship Match: Donovan def. Love Doug

* PWM Championship Match: Darius Carter def. Billy Dixon and JGeorge