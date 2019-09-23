Pyro Reportedly Returning To WWE Events Next Week

It looks like pyro is set to return to WWE, and it will happen as soon as next week. A new report from WrestleVotes reports that pyrotechnics, which have been largely absent from weekly television for years, will once again be a part of the shows. It’s unknown what date next week the fireworks will start.

The report reads: “News I think everyone will enjoy: Pyro returns to weekly television next week. Fireworks will once again be a fixture on WWE TV.”