Pyro Reportedly Returning To WWE Events Next Week
September 23, 2019 | Posted by
It looks like pyro is set to return to WWE, and it will happen as soon as next week. A new report from WrestleVotes reports that pyrotechnics, which have been largely absent from weekly television for years, will once again be a part of the shows. It’s unknown what date next week the fireworks will start.
The report reads: “News I think everyone will enjoy: Pyro returns to weekly television next week. Fireworks will once again be a fixture on WWE TV.”
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 23, 2019