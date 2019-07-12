WWE News: Q2 Financial Report Set For Later This Month, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Chat With Dana White

– WWE has announced the date for their second quarter financial results report. The company announced that their earnings call will take place on July 25th at 11 AM ET with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Co-President George Barrios and Co-President Michelle Wilson, with the results reported before the opening bell.

– ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi shared video of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon posing for a picture and chatting with UFC President Dana White, as you can see below: