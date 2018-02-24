Q&A Session: Dolph Ziggler’s Return and Motivation

Trying to figure out Dolph Ziggler’s role in WWE is like trying to fit a triangular peg in a narrow hole. In case you have not been paying attention, here is a quick recap:

Dolph Ziggler won the United States title at Clash of Champions, pinning former champion Baron Corbin in a match that also featured Bobby Roode.

Two days later, he left WWE television and vacated the title. Bobby Roode won the vacant title in a tournament.

He returned at the Royal Rumble, entering number 30, but failed to make the final six.

Now, he’s in the World Title match at Fastlane thanks to a victory over Sami Zayn.

Why did he vacate the title?

No one knows. He didn’t explain why he vacated the title. He’s never been asked why he vacated the title. He said that his ultimate goal is to headline WrestleMania and we all know that the United States title match is not headlining WrestleMania, unless it features Roman Reigns. That’s the only conclusion you can draw as to why he vacated the title. But it would be nice if there was an actual explanation.

Could he have kept the title and still headlined WrestleMania?

Technically, yes. He could have kept the title, won the Royal Rumble, and still headlined WrestleMania.

So, why did he vacate the title?

Because he’s the showstealer.

Why was he given a spot in the Royal Rumble?

I have no idea. Logic would say that Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan would be pissed that Ziggler disrespected the US title by vacating it two days after he won it, but that would require them to care about something other than their ongoing power struggle. Not only did Ziggler get a spot in the Rumble, but he got the last spot. He was given the best odds to win the Royal Rumble. You see, Samoa Joe, everyone in the Royal Rumble has a three and a third percent chance of winning the Royal Rumble. But the later you enter, the better your odds. So you take Ziggler’s three and a third percent, minus Scott Steiner 25 percent, add the thirty percent from entering number thirty, and it spells Ziggler still didn’t win the Royal Rumble.

Does he need to win at Fastlane to headline WrestleMania?

No. He needs to jump to RAW and become Roman Reigns or tag with Ronda Rousey if he wants to headline WrestleMania.

Serious answer, please.

The second part of that is serious. But, fine. Let’s say that being in the World title match is technically headlining WrestleMania. Yes, he would need to win at Fastline to headline the show. Or somehow win the title after Fastlane. Or beat convince Daniel Bryan not to put him in the title match at Mania. And when Bryan agrees, it will upset Shane McMahon. And Shane will put him into the match at Mania. That’s his best course of action, really.

What are the chances he wins at Fastlane?

See, normally, in a five-way match you have a 20 percent chance of winning.

Stop. No more math.

He’s not winning at Fastlane. Unless plans change.

Can plans change?

Plans can always change.

Where does Bobby Roode fit in?

He doesn’t. He’s the US champion. We’ve already established that the US title is pointless and you’re better off not being champion. Ziggler vacated the title, got the #30 spot in the Rumble, and then won a spot in the World title match. There is literally no benefit to being the US champion. Roode is dumb for caring so much about the title. But smart for not caring enough that he wants to beat the former champion who never lost.

The US champion is ranked #5 on the SmackDown Top 10

Good point. Roode is #5. And Randy Orton is #9. And Tye Dillinger is #10. That’s the list.

Thanks?

Notice who isn’t on the list. The four guys challenging for the title at Fastlane. Jericho’s list has more credibility than the SmackDown Top 10. At least they get…it.

Back to Dolph Ziggler. What motivates him at this point?

Headlining WrestleMania, duh. This man will not stop until he’s done what The Miz has done. I’m certain that is the only thing driving him right now. Everyday, Miz greets him by saying, “How are you? Remember when I beat John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania?” And that’s why Ziggler continues to wrestle. The Miz. It’s all his fault.

Will Ziggler leave again if he doesn’t headline WrestleMania?

He should. It worked out well for him this time. He should only come back at Money in the Bank. Become a surprise entrant in Money in the Bank, win, and hold the briefcase until cashing in during the main event of WrestleMania. Don’t even appear on television after winning the briefcase. Go away again so you don’t get goaded into putting the briefcase on the line in a match or you don’t foolishly cash in when the champion is down. Win the briefcase and go away.

What if he doesn’t win the briefcase?

Steal the briefcase. You don’t cash in your Money in the Bank ladder match victory. You cash in the briefcase. Steal the briefcase and then go away so it can’t be stolen back.

Couldn’t they make a new briefcase?

We’ve already put more thought into this than WWE puts into SmackDown every week. Let’s just move on.

Will Dolph Ziggler ever achieve his dream of headlining WrestleMania?

No.

Too bad.

Too good.