QR Code Appears On WWE Raw, Teases Something For Raw Talk
A new QR code appeared on this week’s WWE Raw, hinting at something to happen on Raw Talk. As Fightful reports, the code that aired on tonight’s show led to another new website with several links, some of which are to previous clues.
The top link, “mandates.mp4,” led to a three-minute video with cryptic sayings such as “The day of destruction is imminent. The Words of the Red can guide you to safety if you are willing to listen.” The final link on the site desplays a distrorted Raw Talk logo that has “see you tonight” written on it.
Raw Talk airs tonight on Peacock and WWE Network immediately after Raw.
