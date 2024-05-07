wrestling / News
QR Code On WWE Raw Reveals New Video, Puzzle
May 6, 2024 | Posted by
A new QR code popped up on this week’s WWE Raw revealing a new video and a puzzle. The code flashed during a segment on tonight’s show that led to a video, as you can see below.
The video had a crow at the bottom of it that led to a puzzle, which reads:
“YOU KNOW NOTHING
HELL IS ONLY A WORD
REALITY IS MUCH
MUCH WORSE”
Uncle Howdy QR code video and a little puzzle #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ma5ZTYgyaQ
— Capo 🎖️ (@UndisputedCapo) May 7, 2024