QR Code On WWE Raw Reveals New Video, Puzzle

May 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE QR Code

A new QR code popped up on this week’s WWE Raw revealing a new video and a puzzle. The code flashed during a segment on tonight’s show that led to a video, as you can see below.

The video had a crow at the bottom of it that led to a puzzle, which reads:

“YOU KNOW NOTHING
HELL IS ONLY A WORD
REALITY IS MUCH
MUCH WORSE”

