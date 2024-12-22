QT Marshall Says His Current AEW Deal Is ‘Very Sweet’, Comments On Interest in Wrestling Contract

In an interview with Bodyslam (via Fightful), QT Marshall spoke about if he is interested in signing a wrestling contract for AEW after his recent matches at Full Gear and ROH Final Battle. Marshall works for AEW in a behind-the-scenes role but only recently started wrestling for them again.

He said: “No, no, there isn’t. You know, honestly, I just kind of day by day and opportunity by opportunity. I’ve done a couple of pre-show matches. I did one in Salt Lake City that was shot in between Dynamite and Rampage because of one of the local professionals out there. who, you know, he brought his entire city of Salt Lake to the show. So that was part of a deal I had made with him. If he could present, you know, or push these tickets like he said he could, that he would get a match and I would be the one that wrestled him. Like I said, for me, it’s all about opportunity. It has to be the right opportunity. We have a huge roster in both companies. The last thing I want to do is try to take somebody’s spot that makes it look like it’s all about me. But at the end of the day, too, like if I’m out there putting my body on the line, there has to be something for me in it as well. You know, and if Tony asked me to perform, I can perform. That’s just it’s always been like that since day one. I never had a wrestling contract up until the middle of the pandemic. It was, hey, you know, I know you can wrestle. I know I can trust you. You can do what we need to done on television. You know, so so have your gear with you at all times and so on and so forth. So and it’s led to more opportunities. That’s just always how i’ve been. So I’m hoping that after what happened with Big Boom AJ and now this match with Jay Lethal and the style that we’re gonna kind of show uh in this in this match that, you know, I do hope that there are more opportunities but again i’m you know, I’m not going to push for it because i do have a very good balance in my life right now. And honestly, the deal I have at AEW right now is very, very, very sweet for me you know i could wrestle for basically anybody.“