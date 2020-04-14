QT Marshall Set as Guest for Justin Roberts’ Thank You For Being A Friend

– AEW announced that Justin Roberts is taping a new episode of Thank You For Being A Friend. This week’s guest will be QT Marshall. Fans can send in their questions with the hashtag #AskQT. The episode debuts on Friday, April 17.

Tomorrow @JustinRoberts will tape the next episode of #ThankYouForBeingAFriend with special guest @realmmarshall1, and he wants your questions!

Ask your question using #AskQT, and then watch the episode Friday, April 17th at 2pm on the Official #AEW @YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/i5Ce5ZfkhO

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 13, 2020