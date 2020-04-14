wrestling / News
QT Marshall Set as Guest for Justin Roberts’ Thank You For Being A Friend
April 14, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW announced that Justin Roberts is taping a new episode of Thank You For Being A Friend. This week’s guest will be QT Marshall. Fans can send in their questions with the hashtag #AskQT. The episode debuts on Friday, April 17.
Tomorrow @JustinRoberts will tape the next episode of #ThankYouForBeingAFriend with special guest @realmmarshall1, and he wants your questions!
Ask your question using #AskQT, and then watch the episode Friday, April 17th at 2pm on the Official #AEW @YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/i5Ce5ZfkhO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Tommy Dreamer Calls Zack Ryder An ‘Idiot’ for Spending So Much On Action Figures
- Sami Callihan On His Injury to Kevin Sullivan Being a Work, Says Sullivan Was In On It & Ric Flair Wanted to Bury Him Over It
- Jim Ross On His Relationship with Vince McMahon Today, Says He Texted McMahon After WrestleMania 36
- Bret Hart Says Hulk Hogan Pressured WWE To Take Title Off Him at WrestleMania 9, Thinks Hogan Didn’t Work With Him Because He Was Afraid He’d Get Embarrassed