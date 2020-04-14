wrestling / News

QT Marshall Set as Guest for Justin Roberts’ Thank You For Being A Friend

April 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
QT Marshall Thank You for Being A friend

– AEW announced that Justin Roberts is taping a new episode of Thank You For Being A Friend. This week’s guest will be QT Marshall. Fans can send in their questions with the hashtag #AskQT. The episode debuts on Friday, April 17.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, QT Marshall, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading