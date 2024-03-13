– During a recent interview with Bill Appter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, AEW’s QT Marshall discussed Cody Rhodes becoming one of the top stars in WWE following his return to the company in 2022. Marshall noted how Cody’s AEW helped him secure that spot (via WrestlingInc.com):

“100%. I think getting him away from WWE and letting him do his own thing and figuring it out on his own, what he needed to do, so on and so forth. People always say, ‘What do you think he did?’ … And I always say, ‘From what he told me, he went and did every independent show he possibly could do. He met every single fan, shook their hand, spoke to them, looked them in the eye like human beings, and just told them how much he appreciated their support.'”