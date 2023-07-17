Various News: QT Marshall’s Collision Segment Was Pre-taped, Note On Jon Moxley’s Grappling Appearance

– QT Marshall appeared on AEW Collision in a segment with Powerhouse Hobbs, and that appearance was a pre-tape according to a new report. Marshall appeared in a segment with Hobbs where he apologized for inadvertently costing Hobbs his match in the Owen Hart Tournament the week prior. He also appeared at AAA TripleMania, and Fightful Select has confirmed the obvious in that the Collision appearance was a pre-taped segment.

– As noted over the weekend, Jon Moxley won a gold medal at the NAGA Cincinnati Grappling Championship tournament. Moxley won the medal in the the men’s beginner 30-years-old-and-up no-gi division at super heavyweight (225 to 249.9 lbs.), and Fightful notes that Moxley’s entry was a very last minute decision that Moxley made because it was close to his home.