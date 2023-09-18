QT Marshall Confirms New Agreement With AEW

It was previously reported that AEW signed QT Marshall to a short-term extension that will keep him through the end of the year, as he had been working without a deal. In an interview with Jofo in the Ring (via Fightful), Marshall confirmed he has reached a new agreement with the company.

He said: “I will say this. I’ve always worked for AEW. I’m one of the Vice Presidents. That is a job that I have. The talent is just a second thing that I have as well. I’m lucky, I have two jobs. Like Brandon Cutler, two contracts. So yes, we’ve made another agreement, and we’ll see what happens, right. I think til the end of the year. I don’t know, the dirt sheets know more than me. I don’t know how. But yes, I am there, I won’t be going anywhere else, except AAA and as many independent shows as I possibly can because I’m trying to break Orange Cassidy’s defense record. I think he did 32 in a year or so, and I’m trying to hit 33 before I lose this title. I think I’m at four, so I have a long way to go, but I’ll wrestle anyone, anytime, any place, anywhere.”