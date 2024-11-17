QT Marshall Will Release Costco Guys Diss Track on Monday

In a post on BlueSky, AEW announced that QT Marshall is set to release a diss track aimed at the Costco Guys, AJ and Big Justice, on Monday. It will be available at 12 PM ET on all of AEW’s social media platforms. Marshall and AJ will have a match at Full Gear Zero Hour next Saturday.

You heard it here FIRST on BlueSky!

This Monday 11/18 at NOON, QT Marshall drops his Big Boom A.J. and Big Justice Diss Track!

Available on ALL #AEW Social Media Platforms

Don't miss QT Marshall vs. A.J. and Big Justice at #AEWFullGear ZERO HOUR one week from today at the Prudential Center in NJ!

