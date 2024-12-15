– During a recent interview with My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, AEW’s QT Marshall discussed putting together his match with Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys for their match at the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW Full Gear. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

QT Marshall on his match with Big Boom! AJ: “I couldn’t be more happy and proud of what we did and what we accomplished.”

On how the relationship came up with the Costco Guys: “Obviously, WWE has done really well with the Logan Paul stuff. So we’re like, okay, who could we find [that] also has a relationship with wrestling already? And AJ, we saw what he was doing.”

On a potential rematch with Big Boom! AJ: “I think there could be a rematch down the line,” he said. “I’d love to. I’m in the best shape of my life.”