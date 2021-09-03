QT Marshall Addresses Criticism Of AEW All Out Match With Paul Wight

QT Marshall was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda ahead of AEW All Out on Sunday, and he discussed the criticism of his upcoming match with Paul Wight at AEW All Out, being a fan of Wight, and much more. Here’s what he had to say (via Fightful):

QT Marshall on criticism of his match with Paul Wight at AEW All Out: “Fans are entitled to their opinions. If you had Paul Wight and you’re paying him whatever money you’re paying him, would you put his first match on AEW: Dark, would you put in on Elevation? I don’t know, I think he’s the kind of competitor that you would put on a pay-per-view. This is his first match back, along with CM Punk, and this is a huge pay-per-view. And I’m not gonna tell myself, I know what my role is here. He needs a dance partner, and I’m happy to be that guy. And if fans are upset about that, how much more upset are they gonna be when I beat him or anybody? (Laughs) It is what it is.”

On being a fan of Wight growing up: “Yeah, of course. I mean growing up, anyone larger than life like Paul…he’s got that ‘it’ factor that attracts the eye, especially as a young kid growing up and seeing how strong he was and what he could do at his size. But that all ended when he stuck his nose in my business. And it all leads to Sunday, so…”

On enjoying the pressure of wrestling in AEW: “I mean there is, but there’s a lot of pressure being in AEW to begin with. I’ve been here since the start of AEW, behind the scenes, and now I’ve transitioned in front of a camera, as a wrestler, which has always been my dream. So, I thrive under the pressure. I mean I always tell everyone at my school that I’m a red-light-kinda-guy. I don’t like to practice certain things before the show. When the light comes on, that’s when I like to go.”