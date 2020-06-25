QT Marshall Details Losing His WWE Tryout Offer

– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, AEW wrestler QT Marshall explained his WWE tryout getting pulled. The plan was to showcase Marshall leaving to go for his WWE tryout in the new documentary, The Wrestler: A QT Marshall Story, directed by Frank Zarrillo. However, Marshall ultimately got pulled from his tryout offer. Below are some highlights.

QT Marshall on getting offered a WWE tryout before Gerald Brisco came to the Monster Factory: “The weirdest part is, in the documentary Gerald comes to the facility which he did every year. I had already been offered a WWE tryout in the week Gerald was coming as well. [Monster Factory owner] Danny said, ‘Hey, you should still come as it can’t hurt to have another person throw your name in the hat.’ In hindsight it did hurt [laughs] because he was the one that put my name in again and they only chose 1-2 people out of the 4 or 5 he put in. That’s part of the stuff that we don’t really get into, not to ruin the film for anybody.”

On how the plan was to showcase the tryout for the documentary: “I had already gotten the tryout two months before that from William Regal at a SmackDown. Then Danny said come down and Frank said it would be great as I would talk to Gerald and we’d show all this stuff and the movie would end with me taking off in an airplane.”

Marshall on losing the tryout: “At the end of the day, no matter what the reasons were that they decided not to bring me in for a tryout, they’re probably on me. That’s what I told Frank when we put the movie together. If I was the one they wanted, they were gonna take me no matter what. So, we don’t put heat on anyone else, because at the end of the day, it’s all about you. If you’re the one trying to pursue your dreams, you do everything in your power to do it which led me to where I’m at right now.”

On a scene that’s not in the documentary where Marshall and Danny talk about his name not making the cut: “That’s him explaining to me that Gerald had called and that they were only gonna bring one of the guys down from the 4 or 5 they put in there and my name didn’t make the cut. What wasn’t shown was that there were follow-up emails because I’m not gonna take ‘no’ for an answer. This is my dream. So, I emailed Regal and we spoke about it. It just had to do with my age and living in New Jersey as they didn’t bring me in when I was living in Florida. They’d love to use me as an extra because I’m good at enhancing the talent and so forth. It is what it is and it worked out for the best.”