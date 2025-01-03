wrestling / News

QT Marshall Earns TV Title Match On ROH On HonorClub

January 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
QT Marshall ROH on HonorClub 1-2-25 Image Credit: ROH

QT Marshall has a future World TV Championship match after lasting against Komander on this week’s ROH on HonorClub. Thursday night’s show saw Marshall battle Komander in a Proving Ground Match in the main event.

The match ended at a 10 minute draw, which meant that Marshall has a future title shot. No date for the match has been revealed.

article topics :

QT Marshall, ROH TV, Jeremy Thomas

