QT Marshall Earns TV Title Match On ROH On HonorClub
January 2, 2025 | Posted by
QT Marshall has a future World TV Championship match after lasting against Komander on this week’s ROH on HonorClub. Thursday night’s show saw Marshall battle Komander in a Proving Ground Match in the main event.
The match ended at a 10 minute draw, which meant that Marshall has a future title shot. No date for the match has been revealed.
