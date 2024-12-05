QT Marshall Enjoyed His AEW Full Gear Match, Would Like To Wrestle a Bit More

QT Marshall says he would still like to get a little more wrestling in following his match at AEW Full Gear. The AEW executive returned to the ring at Full Gear to wrestle Big Boom! AJ on the Zero Hour show. During an appearance on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, Marshall said he doesn’t have a wrestling contract but would like to get in the ring more at some point. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On what’s next for him: “Next for me, I don’t know. I was speaking with Tony. I think I’m onto something with the whole Doom thing [laughs]. I hate the fact that it was just copying what he had, or being the bizarro world against what he had, but at the end of the day, I think that whole presentation, it might have clicked a little bit for myself but also for the audience, and I kind of felt like I was in my own, so maybe we’ll stick to that. I don’t know. I still don’t even have a wrestling contract. So I’m not sure. I’d love to wrestle once in a while, as long as it doesn’t take away from the backstage role. But yeah, if it were up to me, maybe I’d wrestle a little bit more.”

On whether he’ll end up wrestling in AEW again: “Who knows? We’ll see. Like I said, take it one day at a time. I’m still enjoying what happened [at AEW Full Gear], so we’ll see. I think I still gotta talk to Tony and see what he has in mind. I’m hoping that I don’t have to go to him and pitch anything. I think it’d be great if he came to me and said, ‘Hey, you know what I think::.’ That would be really cool. But with the roster that we have and the great talent that we have, I’m not holding my breath [laughs], so we’ll see.”