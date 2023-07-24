wrestling / News
QT Marshall Explains Why He Got Booked For AAA Triplemania
In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Wrestling Inc), QT Marshall spoke about his involvement at AAA Triplemania 31: Tijuana and how it came about. Marshall defeated Pentagon Jr in an ambulance match.
He said: “Biggest win of my career by far. I beat Pentagon Jr. in his native land in one of the most horrific matches I’ve ever been a part of. It was very bloody and I wasn’t expecting it, but it was pretty cool. I’m excited to see if we get to show any of it on AEW. Tony [is] a firm believer when it comes to me that it’s good for me to go out and wrestle in other places because I can help maybe possibly turn the Twitter fans into seeing a different side of me. The Twitter fans who give Tony a lot of crap for putting me on TV. For some reason, they really, really hate me, so this is what he specifically said: ‘I would never let two of my contracted talents go to another company and do an angle like this that could lead to something bigger that I know would do a great rating for my show. But I believe in you and I do believe this will help your career overall.’ Thank goodness they were able to tell a good story for the past couple of months. We were doing vignettes here and they built it up to this first-ever ambulance match in Mexico … It was wild.“
