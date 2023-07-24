QT Marshall Explains Why He Got Booked For AAA Triplemania

In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Wrestling Inc), QT Marshall spoke about his involvement at AAA Triplemania 31: Tijuana and how it came about. Marshall defeated Pentagon Jr in an ambulance match.

He said: “Biggest win of my career by far. I beat Pentagon Jr. in his native land in one of the most horrific matches I’ve ever been a part of. It was very bloody and I wasn’t expecting it, but it was pretty cool. I’m excited to see if we get to show any of it on AEW. Tony [is] a firm believer when it comes to me that it’s good for me to go out and wrestle in other places because I can help maybe possibly turn the Twitter fans into seeing a different side of me. The Twitter fans who give Tony a lot of crap for putting me on TV. For some reason, they really, really hate me, so this is what he specifically said: ‘I would never let two of my contracted talents go to another company and do an angle like this that could lead to something bigger that I know would do a great rating for my show. But I believe in you and I do believe this will help your career overall.’ Thank goodness they were able to tell a good story for the past couple of months. We were doing vignettes here and they built it up to this first-ever ambulance match in Mexico … It was wild.“