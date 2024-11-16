– During a recent interview with The Takedown on SI.com, AEW’s QT Marshall discussed working as a liason between Tony Khan in AEW and Scott D’Amore for his new Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling promotion. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

QT Marshall on telling Tony Khan he wouldn’t leave AEW to work in a WWE office: “I remember telling Tony a long time ago when Cody first went to WWE. I’m never going to leave AEW to go work in the office at WWE. … It’s not just me anymore, it’s my wife, it’s my dog, it’s – you know – my brother just moved to Georgia, so the school – there’s so many different things going on, I can’t just pack up.”

On considering WWE and his relationship with Cody Rhodes: “That’s the dream, right? Like, when I was growing up, I only knew WWF. I don’t know if it’s affected my relationship with Cody, but we’re still pretty close.”

On being comfortable working in AEW: “I think deep down I just was looking for a reason to not go through with having more conversations. I’m very comfortable at AEW, I’m comfortable with Tony, I love the people there.”

Marshall on telling Cody Rhodes he was returning to AEW: “I remember talking to him about my frustrations with AEW at the time, and he literally told me like ‘Well, if you’re gonna quit your job just to come here? Like don’t do that, that’s not a good decision.'”

QT Marshall is also scheduled for action at AEW Full Gear next weekend. He will face Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys during the Zero Hour pre-show portion of the show. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.