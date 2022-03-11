wrestling / News

QT Marshall Explains Why Nightmare Factory Has Delayed April 2022 Class

March 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark QT Marshall Image Credit: AEW

It was reported earlier this week that the Nightmare Factory will be postponing its April 2022 class “due to circumstances.”

In a post on his Instagram Story, QT Marshall explained what those circumstances were.

He wrote: “The circumstances are simple. We’ve had a new camp every 3 months for 2 years straight without taking a break. I’d like a break. We still have our night training sessions.

