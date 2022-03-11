wrestling / News
QT Marshall Explains Why Nightmare Factory Has Delayed April 2022 Class
It was reported earlier this week that the Nightmare Factory will be postponing its April 2022 class “due to circumstances.”
In a post on his Instagram Story, QT Marshall explained what those circumstances were.
He wrote: “The circumstances are simple. We’ve had a new camp every 3 months for 2 years straight without taking a break. I’d like a break. We still have our night training sessions.“
