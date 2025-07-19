– During a recent interview with Fightfu’s Overbooked The Spotlight, AEW’s QT Marshall discussed his feud with Big Boom AJ of The Costco Guys. Below are some highlights from Fightful (via Fightful):

“That’s one of my favorite things that I’ve ever done in my career. One of the greatest things I’ve done when it comes to the overall business of doing professional wrestling. I’ve had better matches, maybe, I’ve had better angles, but overall, what it did for me, AEW, AJ, it was a home run. I’d even say it was a grand slam. He did a great job at All In, again. Who knows, maybe there will be a rematch. You never know.”

Big Boom AJ picked up a win over QT Marshall during the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW Full Gear 2024 last November. Big Boom AJ wrestled once again in AEW last weekend at All In Texas. He teamed with The Conglomeration in a successful effort against The Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta).