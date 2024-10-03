QT Marshall says he helped Jey Uso get his “Yeet” trademark back after its use was in doubt due to an old trademark filing. As reported back in December, WWE blurred out Uso’s “Yeet” shirt and removed it from their online shop after it was revealed that independent talent Kasey Huffman had filed a trademark on the term in 2021. It was only gone for a few days before it all came back, and Marshall said on the Gabby AF podcast that he was able to make some connections to facilitate the matter.

“I saw that they had the t-shirt up and then it was gone,” Marshall said (per Fightful). “I reached out to Cody and I said, ‘Hey, I know the kid that owns the word.’ He was like, ‘You think you can get in touch with him?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll call him right now.’”

Marshall added, “I don’t know how it happened, I got that kid, I spoke to him, I told Cody we’re in a little group chat. Within a day or two, Jey Uso had it. I’m not saying it was because of me.”