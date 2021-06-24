QT Marshall On Being Offered the Diamond Cutter By DDP, His Bowling Shirts

QT Marshall was a guest on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted and discussed his use of DDP’s Diamond Cutter, the bowling shirts he wears on AEW TV and more. The show sent along some highlights that you can check out below, along with the full audio:

QT Marshall on his bowling shirts: “We’re outside and it’s almost 100 degrees sometimes. They’re light and they look nice, and I can’t believe I never added those to my wardrobe before this, but now I have like 30 of them.”

On using DDP’s Diamond Cutter: “Hey, I don’t know if you were drinking when you called me—and you offered me this move, and you’re a Hall of Famer, but of course I’d be honored.”