QT Marshall on Cody Rhodes Returning to WWE, How Cody Helped His Career

– During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, AEW’s QT Marshall discussed Cody Rhodes returning to WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

QT Marshall on Cody Rhodes opening a door for him: “We talk every day, every day. He doesn’t go into full detail about what’s going to happen when he’s about to go out there, but we still communicate. He’s the closest thing I have to a best friend. He’s somebody that really went above and beyond to open a door for me. He’ll be the first to tell you; he opened the door, I did all the work. Sometimes you need someone to open that door for you and he was willing to do it. At the same time, I was willing to work really hard and also knowing that his name and reputation were stamped on my back, it made me work even harder. At the end of the day, I say this all the time, I thought he would go back to WWE before AEW had become a thing. I thought, ‘Oh, I’m gonna train Brandi (Rhodes), I’ll work out with Cody for All In, but eventually he’s going to go back to WWE because there was no AEW.’ I was okay with that because I’m like, ‘I’m not going to WWE, they’ve already told me no.’ I’ll just be his friend and that’s it. I was super excited just to have a peer in the wrestling industry who looked at me as a peer.”

On Cody returning to WWE: “When AEW started, he asked me, ‘Do you want to be my assistant?’ ‘No, I want to wrestle, but sure, I’ll do whatever you ask me to do.’ We still speak all the time. I’m super happy for him. This is something he really needed to do for himself, personally. honestly, we’ve all been there. We’ve all had those, no pun intended, crossroads in our careers where we have to decide what’s better for us personally. That sounds selfish, but at the end of the day, you can only make others happy if you’re happy. If you’re not happy, you’ll never be able to make anyone else happy because you’re always striving for that happiness and there’s not enough to go around if you’re not happy. It sucks going to work every week without him there, that’s the bad part. The good is, watching Raw, I got to see his segments and I thought, ‘This is exactly what he probably wanted. This is why he left in the first place, he wanted to come back and be treated like this.’ They did. They’ve given, I’m sure, everything he’s wanted or else I can’t see him leaving. He had to do what he had to do and I hope the best for him. I hope he wins the world title because that would be the greatest story of all. He’s a true babyface in that sense. The big heat was him leaving WWE, and this is the comeback for him. We’re all witnessing it.”