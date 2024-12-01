QT Marshall On His Friendship With Damian Priest, Seeing Him Win World Title At WrestleMania 40

QT Marshall is a longtime friend of Damian Priest and spoke about seeing Priest win the World Championship at WrestleMania 40. Priest spoke with Fightful about his relationship with Priest and more; you can see highlights below:

On his friendship with Priest: “Damian and I, he started like maybe a year before me at the Monster Factory. So we knew each other for a fairly long time. Then when I was with Ring of Honor, I’d moved back to New Jersey and I started going around the Monster Factory a lot. We started hanging out more and then we had a talk like, ‘Hey, this could be a real thing.’ Because when you’re in wrestling school, if you’re not around people that are successful, you just don’t know that it’s actually tangible, like it is a real job that you can actually go get. Especially when you have some of the stuff that Damien has, right? I mean, he’s huge, he’s tall, he’s got that great deep voice. Like, there’s a lot to him. It’s just a matter of taking it a little more seriously. It’s not just about getting in shape, right? Like, the biggest thing for him is that he lost all that weight, but it’s more just putting your look to your character and just putting it all together, right? We call it the glow up, but like, he’s really had one.”

On seeing Priest win the title at WrestleMania: “It’s great to see him. Like I said, him and I are super close. I was able to be at WrestleMania the night he won, that he cashed in and also the same night Cody won. So it was just really special for me to be able to be there for both. It was like my two best friends in professional wrestling, both being the World Champions of another company. But it was really cool to see all that hard work for both of them to be able to have that moment.”