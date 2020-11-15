QT Marshall on If He Wants a Shot at the TNT Title, His Favorite Part of Being a Wrestling Trainer

– AEW wrestler and Nightmare Family member QT Marshall recently answered some fan questions today on Twitter, and he revealed if he had any interest in pursuing a shot at the TNT Championship and more. Marshall said he’d be game for a shot after Allin is done dealing with Team Taz.

When asked if he wanted to make a run for the TNT title, currently held by Darby Allin, Marshall stated, “I would love that. @DarbyAllin seems to be busy with #teamtaz but whenever he’s game, I’ll be ready!”

When asked about jumping off the ladder for his recent Bunkhouse match on AEW Dynamite, he stated, “Scary/Exciting. I doubt I’ll ever do it again. Still feeling it!”

Also, when another Twitter user about his favorite part of being a wrestling trainer, Marshall responded, “Watching them succeed. When they succeed, I succeed as their trainer.” Marshall is a coach and co-owner of the Nightmare Factory school in Georgia. You can view his tweets in response to the fan questions below.

