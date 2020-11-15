wrestling / News
QT Marshall on If He Wants a Shot at the TNT Title, His Favorite Part of Being a Wrestling Trainer
– AEW wrestler and Nightmare Family member QT Marshall recently answered some fan questions today on Twitter, and he revealed if he had any interest in pursuing a shot at the TNT Championship and more. Marshall said he’d be game for a shot after Allin is done dealing with Team Taz.
When asked if he wanted to make a run for the TNT title, currently held by Darby Allin, Marshall stated, “I would love that. @DarbyAllin seems to be busy with #teamtaz but whenever he’s game, I’ll be ready!”
When asked about jumping off the ladder for his recent Bunkhouse match on AEW Dynamite, he stated, “Scary/Exciting. I doubt I’ll ever do it again. Still feeling it!”
Also, when another Twitter user about his favorite part of being a wrestling trainer, Marshall responded, “Watching them succeed. When they succeed, I succeed as their trainer.” Marshall is a coach and co-owner of the Nightmare Factory school in Georgia. You can view his tweets in response to the fan questions below.
I would love that. @DarbyAllin seems to be busy with #teamtaz but whenever he’s game, I’ll be ready! https://t.co/x5hCHEBxQp
— QT Marshall 🍎 (@realmmarshall1) November 15, 2020
Watching them succeed. When they succeed, I succeed as their trainer. https://t.co/V5qJ2cqoxf
— QT Marshall 🍎 (@realmmarshall1) November 15, 2020
It’s always the ones who try to be funny that can’t follow instructions. Next time, use the hashtag!
To answer your question, no. https://t.co/CaDtHmWhCz
— QT Marshall 🍎 (@realmmarshall1) November 15, 2020
Never say never! https://t.co/996QmVwhtM
— QT Marshall 🍎 (@realmmarshall1) November 15, 2020
Scary/Exciting. I doubt I’ll ever do it again. Still feeling it! https://t.co/o0NkYGzvSo
— QT Marshall 🍎 (@realmmarshall1) November 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- JBL Recalls Hilarious Story About The Undertaker Taking Nap In A Coffin, What He Told Vince McMahon About John Cena
- Paul Heyman On Why Timing Was Right For Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn, The Undertaker Opening Up On His Career, Vince McMahon Documentary
- Don Callis Says He Would Have Signed Kenny Omega to Impact Wrestling If Not for AEW
- The Undertaker Reveals Why He Doesn’t Buy Some Wrestlers As Legit WWE Champions