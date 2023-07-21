QT Marshall Says He Pitched Anthony Bowens Saying ‘I’m Gay’ On AEW Rampage Last Month

Anthony Bowens rebuffed Harley Cameron by reminding her he’s gay on AEW Rampage last month, and QT Marshall says he suggested the line. Marshall was a guest on Talk is Jericho and talked about the June 23rd Rampage segment, where Cameron told Bowens that “It’s pretty clear that you’re into me” to which Bowens gave her the reminder. The moment got over with the crowd who changed a “He’s Gay!” chant in support of the Acclaimed member. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On pitching the idea: “If it was a terrible segment, I would have blamed it on someone else. I texted Bowens and said, ‘I have an idea. With it being Pride month, you’re obviously someone that talks about this, you have the YouTube channel, is there a way with [Harley’s] character being naive that you say this in the ring.’ ‘I’d love to.’ ‘Okay, if you don’t want to do it, delete this text message. If you’re okay with it, I think it can be really special.’:

On the fan reaction to the moment: “I thought the crowd would pop. I didn’t think the whole arena would chant ‘he is gay’ in a positive way. I told Billy (Gunn) and was like, ‘How do we do it? How do we set it up?’ ‘You need to stay in the back, have her come out by herself because if you’re out there, they’re just going to chant QT sucks and no one is going to see the whole thing.’ I was overly joyed with how it came out. The Twitter video, I texted Tony (Khan) the next day, ‘We’re almost up to five million views on this thing. Next week, we need to show this again. Don’t share our part, show him.’ We took a chance.”