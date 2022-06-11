QT Marshall Praises Cody Rhodes for His WWE Hell in a Cell Performance

– In a post on his Twitter account yesterday, AEW talent QT Marshall had high praise for Cody Rhodes’ performance in his Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins at last Sunday’s WWE show. As noted, Cody had suffered a legit torn pectoral muscle injury before the match, but he went forward with it anyway.

QT Marshall wrote the pride he felt for his longtime friend, “I don’t give a s*** what company he works for, to go out there and have that match, with that injury…that was inspiring. Proud of my friend!”

Fellow AEW wrestler, and another friend of Cody’s, Ricky Starks, was also in agreement with Marshall, writing, “Legend,” in response to his comments. You can view those tweets below.

As previously reported, Cody Rhodes underwent surgery this week to repair the muscle tear. He’s expected to be unable to compete for nine months. This would likely put him out of action until March of next year.

