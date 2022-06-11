wrestling / News
QT Marshall Praises Cody Rhodes for His WWE Hell in a Cell Performance
– In a post on his Twitter account yesterday, AEW talent QT Marshall had high praise for Cody Rhodes’ performance in his Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins at last Sunday’s WWE show. As noted, Cody had suffered a legit torn pectoral muscle injury before the match, but he went forward with it anyway.
QT Marshall wrote the pride he felt for his longtime friend, “I don’t give a s*** what company he works for, to go out there and have that match, with that injury…that was inspiring. Proud of my friend!”
Fellow AEW wrestler, and another friend of Cody’s, Ricky Starks, was also in agreement with Marshall, writing, “Legend,” in response to his comments. You can view those tweets below.
As previously reported, Cody Rhodes underwent surgery this week to repair the muscle tear. He’s expected to be unable to compete for nine months. This would likely put him out of action until March of next year.
I don’t give a shit what company he works for, to go out there and have that match, with that injury…that was inspiring. Proud of my friend! https://t.co/xHamTaq89B
— QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) June 10, 2022
Legend
— Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) June 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Corey Graves Recalls Backstage Quip To Vince McMahon Over Naomi & Sasha Banks Walkout
- MVP and Chris Jericho Reportedly Had Altercation Last Month, MVP Comments
- Jeff Jarrett On AJ Styles Being Forced Out Of TNA, His Reaction To Styles Leaving The Company
- Update On Why Edge Was Removed From The Judgment Day