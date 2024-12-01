– During a recent interview with Fightful, AEW’s QT Marshall recalled facing Adam “Hangman” Page in a singles match during a December 1, 2012 edition of ROH TV. It was Page’s third televised match for the promotion, and it was also the night where Jim Cornette was fired from ROH. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

QT Marshall on breaking his nose during his match with Page: “So he broke my nose in that. Prince Nana got involved. RD Evans got involved. It was a get over match for me. But I knew Hangman at the time, just a young Adam Page as a guy that did the tryout camp with me and I’ve always been a victim of—especially if I’m winning the match, I’m going over in the match, it helps to get the other guy over as well—so I went above and beyond to make sure that even in three and a half minutes that he got a lot of stuff in. I think a lot of people don’t understand how the business works. So they [go], ‘That guy should have won,’ and stuff like that. But, at the end of the day, yeah, young Hangman, spin kick. I put my hand up to try to block it last second, hit my own nose, shattered it.”

On Jim Cornette being fired from ROH on the same night: “But no one understood what was going on because it was the same night Jim Cornette got fired, so he kind of overshadowed everything that was going on. He got fired because whatever happened between Steve Corino and the late Jay Briscoe, they had a match. Corino got hurt. There was a whole bunch of stuff. So no one remembered that QT broke his nose but, it was fun. I actually got to watch that match not too long ago on the website and everything on the app and stuff.”