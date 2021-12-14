QT Marshall Recalls Training Shaquille O’Neal For AEW Match, Appearing in Shaq Life

QT Marshall discussed working with Shaquille O’Neal to train him for his AEW debut during a recent interview. Marshall appeared on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement show and talked about working with the NBA legend, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On training Shaq for his match: “I was like, I could teach you how to do this in 10 days. For what I think we’re looking to do, 100%.’ He got in there and I suplexed him, right, with a crash pad. Then he was like, ‘Alright, let’s move the crash pads’ and I suplexed him again. He was saying, ‘That’s not too bad.’ He’s like, ‘It hurts, but it’s not that bad.’ I said, ‘When the adrenaline’s going, you don’t feel anything.’ We were trying to hold off as long as we could, because of, you know, the pandemic, and the crowd, all that stuff. But then one thing led to another, but like I said, he was there all the time and really paying attention to what I was saying. I mean, he powerbombed by me the first time and he dropped me right in my head. I was like, ‘Hey, you’re really tall. So if you don’t squat down with this, you’re gonna dump everyone on their head, and you can’t do that to Cody.’ So, yeah, he was really dedicated. Also, he was having fun.”

On working with O’Neal on Shaq Life: “So then when they were filming Shaq Life — the thing is when I body slammed him while practicing, he did it all the right way. On the show, He didn’t post, he didn’t jump. So it was like, you know — that’s what we were joking about it last night. They were like, ‘Man, you could slam anyone. I was like, ‘No, I can’t that hurt.’ Yeah. So yeah, it was really cool. it was unexpected to you know, I got a lot of tweets and stuff. They put a lower third for me, it was really cool. I got a lot of exposure out of that. So, you know, I don’t know what that means. At the end of the day, but, you know, I’m here.”